2021 Design Awards
Missy Floyd-Seward

Announcing the Texas Society of Architects’ 2021 Design Award winners. After reviewing 177 entries, jurors Brad Cloepfil, AIA, of Allied Works in Portland; Mimi Hoang, AIA, of nARCHITECTS, in Brooklyn; Bryan Lee of Colloqate in New Orleans; and Christiana Moss, FAIA, of Studio Ma in Phoenix recognized 15 projects.

The winning designs will be featured in the September/October issue of Texas Architect magazine. Thanks to everyone who entered, and congratulations to all the honorees!

Austin Shelter for Women and Children, Austin
McKinney York Architects

– photo by Thomas McConnell


David Street House, Austin
Murray Legge Architecture

– photo by Leonid Furmansky


Financial Services Headquarters, Fort Worth
Corgan

photo by Kurt Griesbach


Fort Worth Stockyard’s Horse & Mule Barns, Fort Worth
Bennett Partners

photo by Parrish Ruiz de Velasco


Jewell Box, Austin
Mell Lawrence Architects

photo by Nathan Krikman


Menil Drawing Institute, Houston
Johnston Marklee

photo by Richard Barnes


Merrilee Lane, Dallas
Max Levy Architect

photo by Charles Davis Smith, FAIA


MKT, Houston
Michael Hsu Office of Architecture with Method Architecture

photo by Peter Molick


Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum Building, Houston
Steven Holl Architects

photo by Iwan Baan



New Mexico School for the Arts, Santa Fe, NM
Lake|Flato Architects

photo by Peter Molick


Prairie View A&M University Fabrication Center, Prairie View
Kirksey Architecture

photo by Joe Aker


Springdale General, Austin
Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

photo by Chase Daniel


Temporary Tiger, Austin
Murray Legge Architecture

photo by Leonid Furmansky


Tiny Victories, Austin
Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

photo by Leonid Furmansky


View House, Jonestown
Faye + Walker Architecture in collaboration with Jeffrey Gunning, FAIA

photo by Leonid Furmansky



