2021 Design Awards

Announcing the Texas Society of Architects’ 2021 Design Award winners. After reviewing 177 entries, jurors Brad Cloepfil, AIA, of Allied Works in Portland; Mimi Hoang, AIA, of nARCHITECTS, in Brooklyn; Bryan Lee of Colloqate in New Orleans; and Christiana Moss, FAIA, of Studio Ma in Phoenix recognized 15 projects.
The winning designs will be featured in the September/October issue of Texas Architect magazine. Thanks to everyone who entered, and congratulations to all the honorees!
Austin Shelter for Women and Children, Austin
McKinney York Architects
– photo by Thomas McConnell
David Street House, Austin
Murray Legge Architecture
– photo by Leonid Furmansky
Financial Services Headquarters, Fort Worth
Corgan
– photo by Kurt Griesbach
Fort Worth Stockyard’s Horse & Mule Barns, Fort Worth
Bennett Partners
– photo by Parrish Ruiz de Velasco
Jewell Box, Austin
Mell Lawrence Architects
– photo by Nathan Krikman
Menil Drawing Institute, Houston
Johnston Marklee
– photo by Richard Barnes
Merrilee Lane, Dallas
Max Levy Architect
– photo by Charles Davis Smith, FAIA
MKT, Houston
Michael Hsu Office of Architecture with Method Architecture
– photo by Peter Molick
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum Building, Houston
Steven Holl Architects
– photo by Iwan Baan
New Mexico School for the Arts, Santa Fe, NM
Lake|Flato Architects
– photo by Peter Molick
Prairie View A&M University Fabrication Center, Prairie View
Kirksey Architecture
– photo by Joe Aker
Springdale General, Austin
Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
– photo by Chase Daniel
Temporary Tiger, Austin
Murray Legge Architecture
– photo by Leonid Furmansky
Tiny Victories, Austin
Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
– photo by Leonid Furmansky
View House, Jonestown
Faye + Walker Architecture in collaboration with Jeffrey Gunning, FAIA
– photo by Leonid Furmansky