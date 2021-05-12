2021 Design Awards

Announcing the Texas Society of Architects’ 2021 Design Award winners. After reviewing 177 entries, jurors Brad Cloepfil, AIA, of Allied Works in Portland; Mimi Hoang, AIA, of nARCHITECTS, in Brooklyn; Bryan Lee of Colloqate in New Orleans; and Christiana Moss, FAIA, of Studio Ma in Phoenix recognized 15 projects.

The winning designs will be featured in the September/October issue of Texas Architect magazine. Thanks to everyone who entered, and congratulations to all the honorees!

Austin Shelter for Women and Children, Austin

McKinney York Architects

– photo by Thomas McConnell





David Street House, Austin

Murray Legge Architecture

– photo by Leonid Furmansky





Financial Services Headquarters, Fort Worth

Corgan

– photo by Kurt Griesbach





Fort Worth Stockyard’s Horse & Mule Barns, Fort Worth

Bennett Partners

– photo by Parrish Ruiz de Velasco





Jewell Box, Austin

Mell Lawrence Architects

– photo by Nathan Krikman





Menil Drawing Institute, Houston

Johnston Marklee

– photo by Richard Barnes





Merrilee Lane, Dallas

Max Levy Architect

– photo by Charles Davis Smith, FAIA





MKT, Houston

Michael Hsu Office of Architecture with Method Architecture

– photo by Peter Molick





Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum Building, Houston

Steven Holl Architects

– photo by Iwan Baan

New Mexico School for the Arts, Santa Fe, NM

Lake|Flato Architects



– photo by Peter Molick





Prairie View A&M University Fabrication Center, Prairie View

Kirksey Architecture

– photo by Joe Aker





Springdale General, Austin

Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

– photo by Chase Daniel





Temporary Tiger, Austin

Murray Legge Architecture

– photo by Leonid Furmansky





Tiny Victories, Austin

Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

– photo by Leonid Furmansky





View House, Jonestown

Faye + Walker Architecture in collaboration with Jeffrey Gunning, FAIA

– photo by Leonid Furmansky







